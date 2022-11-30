Madison's State St. shooting suspect has Milwaukee ties, police say

MILWAUKEE — The man wanted in a shooting along a popular commercial street in Madison has connections to Milwaukee, police said Wednesday.

Madison police said during a press briefing that they believe the suspect to be 40-year-old Lamar Jefferson. His last known address is in Milwaukee, he is considered armed and dangerous and the shooting was a "targeted" incident, police said.

Channel 3000 The scene of the shooting in Madison.

One person was injured in the shooting on State Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday. No arrests have been made, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said.

According to the chief, when officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The suspect ran off and officers searched the area for him. So far they have come up empty-handed.

Madison police say anyone with information relating to this case to contact them.

