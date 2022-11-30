Watch Now
Madison's State St. shooting suspect has Milwaukee ties, police say

Police believe the man connected to a shooting on State Street in Madison has ties to the Milwaukee area
The man wanted in a shooting along a popular commercial street in Madison has connections to Milwaukee, police said Wednesday.
Lamar Jefferson
Posted at 4:13 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 18:28:02-05

Madison police said during a press briefing that they believe the suspect to be 40-year-old Lamar Jefferson. His last known address is in Milwaukee, he is considered armed and dangerous and the shooting was a "targeted" incident, police said.

state street shooting
The scene of the shooting in Madison.

One person was injured in the shooting on State Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday. No arrests have been made, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said.

According to the chief, when officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The suspect ran off and officers searched the area for him. So far they have come up empty-handed.

Madison police say anyone with information relating to this case to contact them.

