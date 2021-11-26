Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Madison police officer resigns after being caught with woman

items.[0].image.alt
WISC-TV
Madison police squad car
Posted at 10:25 AM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 12:29:41-05

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin police lieutenant has resigned after being recorded engaging in sexual activity with a woman in a police car that belonged to the Madison Police Department.

The department announced the resignation of Lt. Reginald Patterson Wednesday following an investigation into the incident, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

A bystander in September had caught Patterson on camera with the woman in the back of a squad car.

It was in the parking lot of a Madison Farm and Fleet store.

The department moved to dismiss Patterson after finding he had violated multiple department policies.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Christmas Parade SUV

Waukesha Christmas parade: Latest updates