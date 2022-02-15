Watch
Madison police investigating death of 9-month-old child

Posted at 8:49 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 09:49:39-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Court documents show Madison police are investigating last month’s death of a 9-month-old child as a possible case of neglect.

A search warrant filed Monday states a woman may have left the baby alone with a 9-year-old girl for a considerable amount of time on Jan. 31 at an apartment on the city’s west side.

The girl told investigators she had placed the baby on the floor while she went to get a glass of water. When she returned, she said, she forgot the baby was on the floor and stepped on the child’s head.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said the cause of the baby's death was blunt force trauma to her head.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

