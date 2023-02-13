Watch Now
Lydell Community Center on lockdown, students to be released following 'threat'

The Whitefish Bay Police Department is on the scene doing safety sweeps
Sal Sendik
Posted at 10:39 AM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 11:43:51-05

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. — Lydell Community Center in Whitefish Bay was on lockdown Monday morning after a non-specific threat was made to the center.

The Whitefish Bay Police Department ordered the center to go on lockdown. According to the school district, all students and staff are safe and accounted for but out of an abundance of caution, parents and families are being contacted for early pickup.

The threat was only reported at Lydell, so other schools in the district will remain in session as planned.

The Whitefish Bay School District said police are on the scene doing walkthroughs and safety sweeps. It said so far there are no signs of an actual threat, but that can't be confirmed until sweeps are completed.

The school is asking everyone to stay away and not call unless you are picking up a child already at the building.

