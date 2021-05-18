Luxury highrise apartment proposed in Milwaukee's Third Ward

MILWAUKEE — A developer is planning a new luxury apartment highrise in Milwaukee's Third Ward.

Houston-based Hines wants to build the 295-unit apartment building on a parking lot at 333 N. Water St., our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report.

The site has served as a surface parking lot at the northwest entry to the Third Ward on St. Paul Avenue.

The developer is planning the highrise to hold 295 luxury apartment homes and more than 400 parking spaces, according to the BizJournal, which added that more detailed plans were not released.

The proposal is set for a preliminary review on Wednesday before the Historic Third Ward Architectural Review Board.

The apartment project will join several other projects in the area, most significantly the 44-story Couture by Barrett Lo Visionary Development, over on the city's lakefront.

Then there is a proposed luxury hotel at the bottom of Water Street at the intersection of the Milwaukee and Menomonee rivers. The Marriott Tribute Portfolio is a brand of 'boutique' hotels connected to the Marriott rewards and reservation system. It would be Milwaukee's first.

