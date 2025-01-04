Lutz and the Milwaukee Panthers host conference foe Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Norse (3-12, 0-4 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-12, 1-4 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 2 p.m.

Watch here, listen here, or keep up with live statshere.

BOTTOM LINE: Anna Lutz and Milwaukee host Halle Idowu and Northern Kentucky in Horizon play Saturday.

The Panthers have gone 3-3 at home. Milwaukee has a 4-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Norse have gone 0-4 against Horizon opponents. Northern Kentucky has a 1-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Milwaukee averages 61.4 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 71.7 Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky averages 63.9 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 70.1 Milwaukee allows.

The Panthers and Norse meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kacee Baumhower is shooting 38.0% and averaging 13.9 points for the Panthers.

Jaci Jones is averaging 4.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Norse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 57.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Norse: 1-9, averaging 62.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

