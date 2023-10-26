Watch Now
Lung Health Day: How to avoid lung diseases

Each year millions of people succumb to some form of lung disease.
Andrea Williams joins us live.
Posted at 7:06 PM, Oct 25, 2023
MILWAUKEE — October 25 is Lung Health Day, which is celebrated during Healthy Lung Month. The main aim of the day is to raise awareness about the growing number of chronic lung diseases.

Each year 10 million people are diagnosed with chronic illnesses.

TMJ4's Andrea Williams spoke with Molly Collins, who serves as the Advocacy Director for Wisconsin and South Dakota for the American Lung Association.

For more information on programs and services American Lung Association's website.

