Three lunar events to collide early Wednesday morning

A blue moon is the second full moon in a month. January's first full moon happened on the January 1. A supermoon is a full moon at its closest point to Earth in its orbit. It looks bigger and brighter in the sky.
"Go out after sunset tonight. If it's clear, watch the full moon come up. That will be your super moon and blue moon. You get 2 out of 3 immediately," said Borchardt.
The total lunar eclipse is when the moon is completely bathed in the earth's shadow.
"The eclipse is the most exciting to us of the events. That's where the moon gets into the shadow of the earth causing it to turn blood red during totality," said Borchardt.