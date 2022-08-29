LULAC, Brewers award scholarships at Mexican Fiesta

MILWAUKEE — A group of 30 students received scholarships to attend Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) on the final day of Mexican Fiesta.

Before the festival's final acts, the students took the Generac Stage to receive their scholarship of $1,000 each.

“I feel great. This is another opportunity for me. This year has been great. And I thank god that I'm here," said Felipe Beltran.

Beltran will use the money to finish his degree in business management at MATC. He'll then seek his bachelors in business management at Concordia University.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) teamed up with the Milwaukee Brewers to develop the LULAC Council 333/MATC Scholarship.

Much of the funding comes a portion of Fiesta ticket and vendor sales.

“Honestly, that’s the reason why I wanted to be Ms. Mexican Fiesta Ambassador. As a daughter of immigrants and first-generation college student, that’s what motivates me; giving back to my community," said Nora Godoy-Gonzalez, this year's Ms. Mexican Fiesta Ambassador.

The students were joined on stage by several Lation Milwaukee Brewers: Freddy Peralta, Willy Adames, and Luis Urías.

“It was crazy. I had a little stage fright being with the celebrities. It was the event of a lifetime; you don’t get this a lot," said Diego Sanchez.

Sanchez said he'll use the money to buy tools as he studies to be a diesel mechanic at MATC.

“It felt great. A lot of support from our community. I’ve never done anything like this, but it was pretty fun," said Sanchez.

According to MATC, LULAC Council 333 has been "instrumental in raising funds for Hispanic/Latino/a students’ scholarships since 2014." MATC said students have received 137 scholarships worth nearly $90,000.

