Ludacris to headline at Wisconsin State Fair this August

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The final main stage headliner for the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair has been announced! Ludacris will take the stage Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m., fair organizers shared Tuesday.

Ludacris, known for songs like What's Your Fantasy, Money Maker, and Act a Fool, will be joined by hip-hop rookie Symba, according to a news release.

Sybma will take the stage at 7:30 p.m., with Ludacris performing after.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. All seating for the show is reserved, and tickets range from $40-$50.

To learn more about ticket options, and to buy tickets, click here.

Other headliners for this year's fair include Alabama, For King + Country, REO Speedwagon, Halestorm, and Lindsey Stirling.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip