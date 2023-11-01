Lucas Milhaupt to open a new $10 million world headquarters in Cudahy

CUDAHY, Wis. — Lucas Milhaupt, a brazing alloy manufacturer, will open its new headquarters in Wisconsin with a grand opening on Nov. 7 at 9 a.m.

The new address is 4850 S. Pennsylvania Ave. and is about one mile north of Lucas Milhaupt’s current facility. The estimated cost is $10 million and is 105,000 square feet.

“Our customers are facing challenges that require custom innovation," CEO and President John Ashe said. "We collaborate closely with each customer to engineer precise alloy compositions and product forms to ensure their success,” “This new space is designed specifically to advance new product development and deliver solutions that meet their unique requirements.

The new facility promises "efficiency, quality and safety with best-in-class manufacturing," according to the press release.

Lucas Milhaupt is a wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Partners Holdings.

“With the completion of this incredible flagship plant, Lucas Milhaupt and Steel Partners are proud to continue to play a role in the region’s economic strength and workforce development," said executive chairman of Steel Partners Holdings Warren Lichtenstein said. "The employee-centric design will attract and retain the world-class talent we need to fuel our growth.”

Lucas Milhaupt, Inc., a diversified, vertically integrated U.S. manufacturer of brazing alloys, is set to move to a new $10 million, 105,000-square-foot world headquarters in Cudahy in November.



The new facility is located at 4850 S. Pennsylvania Ave., about one mile north of Lucas Milhaupt’s current facility in Cudahy.



The move enables Lucas Milhaupt to maximize its support to customers with an expanded portfolio of new products and optimize manufacturing operations.



“Our customers are facing challenges that require custom innovation. We collaborate closely with each customer to engineer precise alloy compositions and product forms to ensure their success,” said John Ashe, President and CEO of the company. “This new space is designed specifically to advance new product development and deliver solutions that meet their unique requirements.”



Lucas Milhaupt has been providing customers with world-class brazing alloys for almost a century. In addition to the investment in innovation, the facility has been designed to optimize efficiency, quality and safety with best-in-class manufacturing.



“The space enables us to streamline production for shorter lead times and on-time delivery,” Ashe said. “We are very proud of our 81-year history in this area and our ties to the people here. This new facility is an affirmation of our commitment to U.S. manufacturing in Wisconsin and our continued support of the Cudahy community. This new space is designed to provide best-in-class facilities for our employees and enhance cross-functional collaboration even further.”



Lucas Milhaupt is a wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Partners Holdings (NYSE: SPLP). Warren Lichtenstein, executive chairman of Steel Partners Holdings, said Lucas Milhaupt’s new headquarters affirms the parent company’s commitments to southeastern Wisconsin.



“With the completion of this incredible flagship plant, Lucas Milhaupt and Steel Partners are proud to continue to play a role in the region’s economic strength and workforce development. The employee-centric design will attract and retain the world-class talent we need to fuel our growth,” Lichtenstein said.



The new plant was designed and built by MSI General of Nashotah, Wis.



About Lucas Milhaupt



Lucas Milhaupt, Inc. offers one of the most extensive portfolios of alloys and consumables in the HVACR, automotive, electrical, aerospace, microelectronics, medical, and cutting/mining industries. The company’s solutions are designed and manufactured globally from locations in Cudahy, Wisconsin, Warwick, Rhode Island, Ribérac, France, and Suzhou, China. Lucas Milhaupt is a wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Partners Holdings (NYSE: SPLP). For more information, please visit us at www.lucasmilhaupt.com

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip