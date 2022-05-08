Loyal fans travel across country, the world, to be part of Bucks title run

Sometimes, you just have to see something — like another NBA title run — for yourself.

"It's been amazing so far. Really nice place, really nice people. We're just enjoying this," said Alfonso Ochoa.

Ochoa and his buddy Lucc Puig flew from Spain to Milwaukee to watch a couple of Bucks playoff games.

They met Lorenzo Desouza, who flew from Brazil, and Josh Fyre, a Wisconsin native.

Before the playoffs, they'd only met each other online, playing Call of Duty.

They shared a love of gaming and, it turns out, a love of the Bucks. This year, a playoff live stream wasn't going to cut it.

"I think this will be a really good experience for us. We don't have this [basketball atmosphere] in Spain," said Ochoa.

The group spent Saturday in the Deer District, watching the game outdoors in beautiful weather near the front of the big screen.

They'll be back inside Fiserv Forum for Game 4. They toured the building, and even stepped on the court, while the Bucks were in Boston.

And yes, Frye has introduced them to Wisconsin cheese curbs.

"They loved Culvers," he said. "It's been amazing so far. A couple of rainy days ... but you couldn't ask for a better day for a watch party."

Of course, here in Milwaukee, it's the loyal locals who always shine.

"From the airport to the Deer District. That's how we do it," said Debra Dinsmore, as she danced in the plaza.

She and her sister Janet Oglesby returned from a trip to Las Vegas on Saturday morning just before 11 a.m.

They went straight downtown for lunch and then into Fiserv for the game.

For Dinsmore and Oglesby, and the group who met online, being there, in-person, means everything.

"As we appreciate them [the Bucks], they appreciate us, and the loyalty we show to them. It's a win win," said Dinsmore.

