'Lower price point' apartments to be built on Milwaukee's east side

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A new 25-story luxury apartment building is expected to be built on Milwaukee's East Side and the developers hope to offer a "lower price point," according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

New Land Enterprises is developing the new building, which will house about 300 apartments when finished. It will be built at the corner of North Farwell and East Curtis Place, the Business Journal reported. It would replace parking lots lining North Farwell Avenue.

The new development is the latest from New Land Enterprises, which also developed the plans for the timber Ascent luxury apartment building completed in 2022.

Tim Gokhman, managing director of New Land Enterprises, said the new development is following the idea of more apartments = more amenities. He said New Land hopes the new apartment building has a loaded amenity package with lower rate rent.

The Milwaukee Business Journal said New Land Enterprises will work with Korb + Associates Architects of Milwaukee on the new building. Designs are still in the developing phase but Gokhman told the business journal that the new building will not have a mass timber structure as Ascent did.

