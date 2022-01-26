Loved ones mourn six killed in home at 21st and Wright

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 News is learning more about the six people found dead inside a home on 21st and Wright on Sunday.

Caleb Jordan, 23, Javoni Liddell, 31, Charles Hardy, 42, Donta Williams, 44, Donald Smith,43 and Michelle Williams, 49, were all discovered during a welfare check at the home Sunday evening.

Over Facebook, Caleb's sister said her brother was kind to everyone. Comparable stories were told by other relatives who could not go on camera.

Everyone said they are coping with the loss the best way possible.

“A loss for words, that’s all I know,” said Lavinia Hardy.

Hardy was the one person TMJ4 did catch up with in person early Tuesday afternoon. She was mourning alone in her home. Charles Hardy was her younger brother and the only sibling she had.

She said she's now lonely and broken by the loss.

“I can’t hear his voice no more,” she explained.

Hardy said she’ll miss her brother that she grew up protecting and regrets not having more pictures together. Now she has one saved as her phone’s screen-saver.

Over time, Hardy opened up, walking through the good memories with her younger brother from over the years.

She said she’s working to start a GoFundMe for her brother. While some other victim’s families are choosing to mourn privately. Each one seeks justice.

Police say they continue to seek suspects and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

A GoFundMe for Caleb can be found here.

