Love is in the air! Valentine's Day mixer offers inclusive space for neurodivergent people

HARTLAND — Love and fun were in the air at Inclusion Coffee in Hartland.

The inclusive coffee shop opened in March 2022 to "provide neurodivergent individuals and individuals with intellectual disabilities employment opportunities." The business said more than half of its employees are individuals with disabilities.

They hosted a Valentine's evening event as an opportunity for neurodivergent people and individuals with intellectual disabilities to meet, mix and mingle with others.

Nathan Kehoe was one of over a dozen who came to enjoy the holiday at the inclusion-focused business

"I just want to be working and independent," said Kehoe. "I really want a girlfriend, I want to get married. I want to support my family, this is the moment."

Leah Schulz also stopped by and says getting to meet new people is the best part.

"Everyone is able to talk to each other and you’re sitting at a table with people you’ve never met or that you might know," Schulz told TMJ4. "I love that you can spend it with family or someone you really love."

She came to the mixer alongside her boyfriend of two years and they weren't the only couple spending their Valentine's at inclusion.

Matt Purfuelst said he met his girlfriend last year after they both started working at the coffee shop.

"She makes me smile," Purfuelst said. "I've never been happier in a long time and she’s the love of my life."

So whether they were there to make new friends or celebrate their own relationships, the smiles at the tables spoke for themselves.

