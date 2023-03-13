Los Bukis playing Mexican Fiesta 2023 in Milwaukee on Aug. 24

MILWAUKEE — The Mexican Grupero band Los Bukis is scheduled to play the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on the Summerfest grounds for Mexican Fiesta in 2023.

Mexican Fiesta is scheduled for Aug. 25- 27 at Henry Maier Festival Park, while the Los Bukis concert is at the concert hall on Aug. 24.

FPC Live, Milwaukee World Festival, and the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation joined forces to put on the performance.

Los Bukis is a Mexican Grupero band founded by singer and songwriter Marc Antonio Solís and guitarist Joel Solís. The band dominated the music charts for 21 years between 1975 and 1996, according to Spotify.

