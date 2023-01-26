Lopez Bakery & Restaurant's future uncertain as family falls on hard times

MILWAUKEE — A long-time business in the heart of Milwaukee's south side is at risk of shutting its doors.

Lopez Bakery and Restaurant has given the taste of Hispanic culture for the past 50 years.

The owners have fallen on hard times. We saw how the community is coming together to get them back open.

"I just, I want my in-laws to be proud of us," said co-owner Cynthia Lopez, wiping away tears. "I want them to know that, you know, 'hey we did it. 50 years.'"

It has been one thing after another for the Lopez family. Along with personal health issues, Cynthia says the basement at Lopez Bakery and Restaurant on Mitchell Street recently flooded and their stove just went out.

"We had to make a choice on the electricity or the stove. So we decided to pay the electricity and then pay for the stove later. We do know the problem is the motor is not working and I don't know what it's going to cost," Cynthia said.

Which makes it impossible to create the bakery items that give our community taste of home. Neighbors like Maria Novoa Sanchez are rooting for them.

"I hope they can make it," she said. "Anytime you went to Lopez you could go back to your culture and remember the wonderful delicious pieces of food that they manufacture in Mexico."

Cynthia said they will be closed for at least one week.

"I worry about my employees being able to get paid," she said. She added they got here from COVID.

"COVID never left. It never left, it just made it worse by the rising prices of everything that went up," she shared.

Just when our interview finished, Belair Cantina and Fuel Cafe co-owner Noe Zamora showed up at her door offering help.

"We can do something together with Fuel Cafe. We have a bakery there, which needs this delicious bread. She also told me she can make tamales so we can do something with Belair Cantina."

One silver lining for this owner is realizing now more than ever just how much their family business means to Milwaukee.

That is not the only business helping out. Mark your calendars for Feb.19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Emerald City Catering is holding a "Pay what you can" event where they will be selling Lopez bakery items. All of the proceeds wil go to the owners to get back on their feet. Watch their Instagram reel for more information.

