OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Menasha police have arrested multiple people on suspicion of looting following the Fox Valley EF3 tornado, even as neighbors on Doty Island are stepping up to support one another in the aftermath.

Police officers are patrolling affected areas around the clock. Neenah's 3rd Alderman, Bill Pollnow, posted online saying UTVs and unmarked vehicles are also being used. Roads on Doty Island have been blocked in an effort to keep people out of Menasha.

Doty Island residents Charles and Nicole Sonnenburg said the visible law enforcement presence has helped ease concerns about safety.

"As far as the looting is concerned, we had heard a bit about that, but we've seen the patrols all night this week, so there wasn't really any sense that we were in any kind of danger," Charles Sonnenburg said.

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Looting arrests follow EF3 tornado in Fox Valley

While recovery efforts have ramped up in Menasha, Kathie Boyette, who has been operating a charity tent on Doty Island, said she feels her community has been slipping between the cracks.

"So, at one point we had to have identification to get into Menasha, and I had a mom come the other day with three kids because the husband has the car and he's got to get to work. She says, I can't get into Menasha to get water. I said, 'Well, you come to the little white tent and we will help you,'" Boyette said.

Boyette has been handing out hot meals and offering a space for people to decompress amid the chaos at her white tent.

Those who want to donate to Boyette's white tent can visit 807 Nicolet Boulevard in Neenah on Doty Island. To donate to NBC26's tornado relief fund, text "NBC26" to 50155 or visit this link.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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