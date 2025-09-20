Looking for a job? Kohl’s looking to fill over 300 seasonal positions

Kohl’s has announced they are in search to fill over 300 seasonal positions at stores in the Milwaukee area.

The store has open opportunities in local stores, along with positions at distribution and fulfillment centers.

Seasonal employees help families find the perfect gift during the holiday season, keep inventory moving behind the scenes, and play a vital role in the shopping experience.

Kohl’s offers a 15% employee discount on merchandise, and occasional associate shop special events with up to 35% off. All associates, including seasonal workers, also have access to Kohl’s Wellness Centers, with 15 locations nationwide. The wellness centers offer services like primary care, physical therapy, and more.

The store says there is potential for seasonal roles to transition into long-term positions.

If you are interested in applying, check out Kohl’s online, or text APPLY to 24508

