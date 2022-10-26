Looking at holiday travel prices, ways to save

MILWAUKEE — We have just weeks to go until it's Thanksgiving week and the kick-off to the holiday travel season.

Some people may be wary of what can feel like constant delays and cancellations from major airlines. So we checked in with triple-a travel experts to see if that's a trending factor in holiday travel plans.

In AAA's most recent survey only 12% of Wisconsinites said worries about something going wrong in the airport were influencing their decisions.

And if you are still trying to lock in plans for the week of Thanksgiving, let's look at which days are the best to travel.

Tuesday appears to be beating out Wednesday as the busiest travel day, while Sunday takes the crown as the most expensive. In general, AAA says Monday flights tend to be cheaper but if you want to save the most money and avoid huge crowds and long lines at the airport, you should book a flight that departs on Thanksgiving day.

One of the most important tips, however, is to purchase travel insurance.

"Especially if you're talking about a flight or a vacation package that includes your hotel, resort, theme park tickets, anything like that, that's a big investment for most families, and just like any other investment, you want to make sure that's protected in case something comes up or disaster strikes that you're going to be able to recoup the money that you put into that," said Nick Jarmusz, AAA's director of public affairs.

And a bit of good news for drivers, gas prices have dropped daily since October 11, mainly due to lower oil prices. Wisconsin is actually among the top ten places in the country where prices fell the most in the past week, down 14 cents.

