Looking ahead to this weekend's 56th St. Patrick's Day Parade

Mike Boyle, the parade director for the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin, joined TMJ4 News at 4, with a look ahead to the parade.
Posted at 4:46 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 17:56:59-05

MILWAUKEE — The 56th Annual Saint Patrick's Day Parade is returning this weekend!

The parade kicks off at noon on Saturday, March. 9.

More than one hundred performers, including Irish dance groups, bagpipers, drummers, and local officials will walk through the streets of downtown Milwaukee to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

TMJ4's Storm Chaser will be in attendance, along with TMJ4's Megan Lee and Ryan Jenkins.

Looking ahead to the parade:
Mike Boyle, the parade director for the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin, joined TMJ4 News at 4, with a look ahead to the parade.

Watch the full interview above.

Parade Route:

The parade will start right in front of the 3rd Street Market Hall on Wisconsin Ave, and make its way onto Plankinton Ave. and MLK Dr., before wrapping up on Water St. and Highland Ave.

