The MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer) is looking forward to the return of events this summer after a difficult year last year with many events canceled or virtual.

One event returning this year is the 'Erin Hills MACC Fund Invitational.' The tournament is coming up on Saturday, May 8.

Dozens of boys' high school golf teams are raising money to compete in the event to raise money for kids with cancer and other blood-related diseases.

The tournament is also hosted by Arrowhead High School and has raised $764,000 since it started in 2007.

Last year's tournament was canceled because the 'Safer at Home' order was in place at the time.

Becky Pinter, the President, and CEO of the MACC Fund was on TMJ4 News Today Wednesday.

Looking ahead to future MACC Fund events

She is hopeful people will support the effort to find a cure for childhood cancer, now that more events are returning this year.

Pinter says "we're looking forward to that event and thank everybody, the coaches, the players, and all of those who continue to help and support the MACC Fund."

Another event back in person this year is the Trek 100. It's one of the most popular bike rides in the state and the MACC Fund's biggest fundraiser.

The ride is back in person this year and people will gather in Waterloo to ride 100 miles.

You can also ride on your own and for shorter distances if you choose. Last year's ride was virtual and still raised more than $1,000,000! This year's ride is Aug. 21.

Pinter says "we are grateful and continue to be grateful for all those folks that go out and ride."

Pinter says the MACC Fund's low overhead means more money goes to finding a cure for childhood cancer.

"82% of the money raised goes towards research. Almost every penny that we make goes directly to research so that should make the participants and the donors and everybody that helps them, fell so good about what they're doing and who they're helping."

To learn more on how you can donate to the 'Erin Hills MACC Fund Invitational' tournament of boys high school golf teams, click here.

