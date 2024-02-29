Longtime neighbor celebrates big Milwaukee park improvement

Big improvements are coming to a couple of Milwaukee County Parks. The county says it is possible because of the sales tax increase and the state’s shared revenue plan.

Angela Jackson has lived next to Tiefenthaler Park, near 27th and Vliet, for decades.

“I have been in this community for 40 years,” says Jackson. “I walk over. I take walks there.”

She has seen the ups and downs of the park and even joined the community group, the Midtown Neighborhood Alliance to help clean it up.

“It used to be fights and shootings and drinking and things like that,” says Jackson.

She is happy the county is now stepping up to add money to improve the park. County Executive David Crowley says because the state passed a shared revenue plan and the county passed a .4% increase in the sales tax there is money in the budget to put towards parks. The county board approved $500,000 to improve Tiefenthaler and Walker Square Park on the south side.

"We know that Milwaukee County has a substantial list of deferred maintenance needs. I am proud to address these as swiftly as I can,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

The parks will get things like a splash pad, better lighting, and improved turf. But Crowley acknowledges their $500,000 investment is not even close to what's needed but it is a start.

“We have had close to half a billion in deferred maintenance within our parks department. With these dollars we can invest in parks like this,” said Crowley.

“Just trying to change the reputation here,” said Jackson. “It is going to increase the participation in the park."

Along with tax dollars, the Milwaukee Parks Foundation is currently raising money to add additional improvements to this park. Jackson says the neighbors are hoping to repair the walking parts.

