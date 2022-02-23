Long term lane closures on I-43 to begin March 5

GLENDALE — Single lane closures along I-43 are scheduled to begin next month as the Union Refrigerator Transit Company bridge project continues.

The project is entering its second year, and closures are needed to continue the work. I-43 will be reduced to two lanes in each direction in Glendale from Bender Road to Capitol Drive beginning March 5.

According to Wisconsin DOT, single-lane closures are needed to help facilitate the reconstruction and realignment of the new roadway.

Drivers heading southbound on I-43 entering the work zone will remain in the existing two-lane configuration that's in place north of Bender Road until Capitol Driver.

People in the northbound lanes entering the work zone will notice the outside right lane will become an exit-only lane to the Capitol Drive and Green Bay Avenue off-ramps.

Wisconsin DOT said the Fiebrantz Avenue entrance ramp to I-43 northbound, along with the I-43 southbound exit ramp to Green Bay Avenue will also be closed.

These closures will be in place until late 2022.

