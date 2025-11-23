Lomira man dead after suffering gunshot wound from unintended discharge, sheriff's office says

OAKFIELD — A 24-year-old man is dead after suffering a gunshot wound in Fond du Lac County on Saturday from what police believe to be an unintended discharge while hunting.

According to a release from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, it got a call at 8:28 p.m. on Nov. 22 from someone reporting a man who died at a tree stand near Stumpf Road and Wild Goose Road in the Town of Oakfield where he was hunting earlier in the day.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Lifestar Ambulance and the Oakfield Fire Department responded to the scene.

First responders' preliminary investigation showed the 24-year-old man from Lomira had a gunshot wound from what investigators believe to be an unintended discharge.

According to the release, this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

The sheriff’s office and the Wisconsin DNR continue to investigate this incident.

