Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lollapalooza 2022: Lineup, tickets, events and more

The Chicago music festival kicked off on Wednesday, July 28
Lollapalooza
AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar File
FILE - In this July 29, 2021 file photo, fans gather and cheer on day one of the Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park in Chicago. Chicago health officials on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, reported 203 cases of COVID-19 connected to Lollapalooza, casting it as a number that was anticipated and not yet linked to any hospitalizations or deaths. <br/>
Lollapalooza
Posted at 11:43 AM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 12:44:01-04

CHICAGO — Lollapalooza kicked off in Chicago's Grant Park on Thursday and will be held July 28-3 featuring some of the biggest names in music.

Single-day tickets range from $125 for General Admission tickets to up to $4,200 for a 4-day Platinum Pass. You can get tickets on the festival's website.

Headliners include Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and KYGO:

They are also hosting after-shows. More on at below:

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 480X360.png

Help us stop summer hunger in Wisconsin