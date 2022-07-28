Lollapalooza 2022: Lineup, tickets, events and more

CHICAGO — Lollapalooza kicked off in Chicago's Grant Park on Thursday and will be held July 28-3 featuring some of the biggest names in music.

Single-day tickets range from $125 for General Admission tickets to up to $4,200 for a 4-day Platinum Pass. You can get tickets on the festival's website.

Headliners include Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and KYGO:

Your 2022 Lineup is here! 🙌 4-Day Tickets on sale today at 12pm CT. https://t.co/bmjLHHMiVU pic.twitter.com/RSBzzOgXHp — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 22, 2022

They are also hosting after-shows. More on at below:

Your #Lolla Aftershows! ✌️ Tickets go on sale THIS Friday, June 3rd at 10am CT: https://t.co/JVGpqBR2PR pic.twitter.com/jKNYWadVxr — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) May 31, 2022

