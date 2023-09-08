Lofts owner to meet with city after building violations lead to evacuation

MILWAUKEE — The owner of the evacuated Sohi Lofts on the Near West Side says it will meet with the City on Monday to discuss next steps after 16 families were displaced this week.

According to public records, City inspectors found rear walkways were structurally unstable and unsafe, leaving just one other exit in the building. The Lofts are located at 27th and Wells.

The Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS) deemed the building "unfit for human habitation" and issued an emergency order to evacuate. According to DNS, they issued an order for repairs to correct violations in September but never heard back.

DNS records going back to 2021 document city orders to fix the walkways. That case still remains open.

"These tenants are left high and dry. I mean they're forced out of their homes, they have nowhere to go. I guess they're staying in a hotel for a temporary basis, but for how long?," said Alderman Bob Bauman, who represents District 4 where the Lofts are located.

In a statement, current owner and developer Brinshore Development said, along with the on-site property management team, they've placed all families in hotels at no cost to them.

A Brinshore spokesperson also said they'll meet with the City on Monday to "evaluate a timeline for this issue to be resolved."

Bauman said that the City invested heavily over the years in the affordable housing development.

"And to then have it become uninhabitable a relatively short time after the city made this investment means that someone is not providing the oversight," said Bauman.

According to DNS, their priority is the safety of the residents and no one will move back in until the Lofts are up to code.

Brinshore's full statement is below:

"On September 6, the City of Milwaukee informed us our property, SoHi Lofts, was unfit for occupancy.

Upon notice, Brinshore Development, along with the on-site property management team, began working diligently to provide adequate temporary accommodations for our residents. By Wednesday evening, all sixteen families affected were placed in hotel accommodations at no expense to them. The area in question is a rear exterior portion of the building that has structural damage currently in repair. We are working with the City to address this issue and bring this structure up to code as quickly as possible. Our commitment to ensuring our residents remain informed throughout this process is our top priority.

We sincerely apologize to our residents for the inconvenience and look forward to them returning home to a safe environment."

