Lodge Kohler ranked in top 10 best hotels in USA Today's Readers' Choice Awards

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Kohler's newest property, Lodge Kohler, has been ranked second in the Best New Hotel category for the 2018 USA Today Readers' Choice Awards.

The hotel was competing for readers' votes among 20 other nominees, which were selected by a panel of experts at USA Today.

Lodge Kohler first opened its doors in July 2017 in the Green Bay Packers' Titletown District, right across from Lambeau Field. It earned the AAA Four-Diamond rating upon opening.

The hotel offers 144 rooms, a spa and a panoramic top-floor restaurant called Taverne in the Sky. Each room is complete with custom Kohler bathroom products