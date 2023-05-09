Watch Now
Locust Street Festival returns this June, three years since last festival

The event is scheduled for Sunday, June 11 and will be the first since 2019.
Posted at 10:27 AM, May 09, 2023
MILWAUKEE — For the first time since 2019, the Locus Street Festival is returning to Milwaukee!

The 44th annual event is scheduled to take place Sunday, June 11, and will be the first festival since 2019. There will be a Locust Street beer run, six live music stages, local vendors, artists, food, and beer.

The beer run is a 1.6-mile run through the streets of Riverwest, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Once you're done with the run, you can head to one of several stages to hear live music.

Festival organizers released the lineup of performances for this year's festival:

The vendor lineup is coming soon, according to the festival website.

The festival has been going on since the 70s when community members gathered to celebrate the widening of Locust Street between Humboldt and Holton.

