Locals welcome new biking boulevard on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE — Construction is underway along Washington Street in the Walker's Square neighborhood for a new biking boulevard. According to the Milwaukee Department of Public Works, biking boulevards are designed to create bicycle-friendly environments through various traffic-calming measures—a change welcomed by area residents.

“It’s good because that’s a school over there, and too many kids are crossing the street,” said Jackie, a local resident.

The project extends from W. Scott Street at S. Layton Boulevard to S. 20th Street, S. 20th Street from W. Scott Street to S. Washington Street, and E. and W. Washington Street from 20th Street to the Kinnickinnic River Trail.

Bicycle boulevards aim to reduce speeding through treatments like signage, pavement markings, speed humps, and traffic circles, making streets safer for everyone.

As part of the project, the intersection at 8th Street and Washington Street is being reconstructed, leading to a three-week closure. This closure is occurring right in front of the United Community Center, where Marco Cento, a former crossing guard at the school, shared his thoughts.

“I’m glad we have the United Community Center because it’s one of the best schools,” said Marco. He emphasized that safety for the kids is always the top priority. As a daily cyclist in the area, he also appreciates any efforts to make the streets more pedestrian and bike-friendly.

“Washington is a good street for bike riding because it’s wide. It’s not narrow,” Marco added.

According to the city, speed studies on Washington and Scott streets show that drivers, on average, travel above the speed limit. The traffic-calming measures, including speed humps and traffic circles, are designed to reduce speeding and discourage drivers from cutting through the neighborhood. While Washington Street can experience heavy traffic when school is in session, construction is taking place while most students are out of the classroom.

Alyssa Mantekas, principal at Bruce Guadalupe Community School, said the construction is something they planned for.

“It’s a benefit to have so many of our buildings on one campus, allowing leadership to work together and plan ahead,” Alyssa said.

She mentioned that parents drop off and pick up their children inside the school—a system that not only ensures students' safety but also fosters connections with families.

“We all work together, and it creates such a pleasant environment here in the morning. Everyone knows each other,” Alyssa said.

She also noted that the new construction serves as a learning opportunity for the students.

“We teach the kids about pedestrian safety and stop signs,” Alyssa added.

Once the construction is fully complete, residents believe the entire community will benefit.

“We have a middle school on both sides, so many of our families have siblings across buildings. This really is a nice central point to ensure safety and keep traffic moving,” said Alyssa.

To view the project, click here.

