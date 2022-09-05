'We just want to be at peace': Locals frustrated following shootings in Milwaukee's entertainment district

MILWAUKEE — Another shooting downtown Monday morning has left a stinging feeling for locals who frequent Milwaukee's entertainment district.

"Many of us have families and we just want to be at peace. Sometimes we come out at night and we just want to be able to feel safe," said local Rafael Rodriguez.

Rodriguez fears the crime downtown is only getting worse.

"Sometimes we have even come out with our baby girl and went into a bar and eat and my eyes are open because anything can happen," Rodriguez shares.

That fear is what many people felt Friday night as they were moving in and out of bars near Edison and Juneau Avenue.

RELATED COVERAGE:



Cell phone video captured by bystanders shows the chaos that unfolded Friday night. It shows the end of a chase and shootout between police and a suspect wanted in a homicide.

According to Milwaukee police, they shot and killed Ernest Terrell Blakney, 47, who was wanted for killing his girlfriend and setting her house on fire.

During the shootout between police and Blakney, a 22-year-old woman from Hudson was struck in the crossfire while she was standing outside of a bar. Police say the victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be okay.

Days later, more victims from out of town were injured in gun violence downtown. According to police, a 30-year-old man and 25-year-old woman from Chicago were shot just before 1:30 a.m. Monday morning near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and State Street.

Both are expected to survive. Officers are seeking unknown suspects.

"That resonates with me because we no longer live downtown but we did before. It hits home because all we want is to be able to have peace and be able to come out and have a good time," said Rodriguez.

TMJ4 has reached out to a majority of the businesses located near where these shootings occurred but has yet to hear back.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip