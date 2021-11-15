Local World War II veteran celebrated on 100th birthday

TMJ4 was there for the celebration Saturday, as a local World War II veteran turned 100 years old.

Roy Arndt’s 100 years of life are well-lived. He shared memories from his time as a U.S. Airforce pilot. He also shifted much of the focus to his family.

“I’m so, so lucky to have my family with me, and to celebrate the first 100th birthday of anyone in my family,” Arndt said.

Some of Arndt’s friends and neighbors at Eastcastle Place Senior Community on Milwaukee's east side also helped celebrate. They shared a meal, along with birthday cake and champagne.

Arndt worked as an attorney until he was in his 70's.

“I spent my lifetime practicing law here in Milwaukee, and enjoyed every minute of it,” he said. “Milwaukee’s been good to me, and I've tried to be good for Milwaukee, and it worked.”

“I think my brothers and I really try to live life based on what grandpa has taught and showed us,” said Arndt’s granddaughter, Elizabeth Schultz. “Never giving up, work hard, help those around you, and leave the world a better place than you found out.”

If only there were more Roy Arndt’s in the world, for the next 100 years.

“The big part of this is family coming together,” Arndt said. “I'm profoundly grateful for my life, and everyone who is here.”

