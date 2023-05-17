Watch Now
Local woman plans to celebrate 101st birthday by 'getting drunk'

Posted at 4:54 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 18:30:13-04

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — 1922 was a good year. Our then NFL team the "Milwaukee Badgers" were founded and gas was just 11 cents per gallon.

It was also the year Carlene Staffaroni was born.

TMJ4's Andrea Williams joined the birthday girl in Brookfield at the Red Mill Inn on Wednesday. Staffaroni said she plans to spend her 101st birthday getting drunk!

Watch their full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

See pictures of Staffaroni below:

