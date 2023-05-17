Local woman plans to celebrate 101st birthday by 'getting drunk'

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — 1922 was a good year. Our then NFL team the "Milwaukee Badgers" were founded and gas was just 11 cents per gallon.

It was also the year Carlene Staffaroni was born.

TMJ4's Andrea Williams joined the birthday girl in Brookfield at the Red Mill Inn on Wednesday. Staffaroni said she plans to spend her 101st birthday getting drunk!

Watch their full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

See pictures of Staffaroni below:

Submitted

Submitted

Submitted

Submitted Carlene Staffaroni



Submitted

Submitted

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip