Local veterans take off on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Boeing Stearman open cockpit biplane sat on the tarmac Thursday morning at the Waukesha County Airport. The plane was built back in the 1940s. It was used to train fighter pilots for World War II. However, it was used for something else on Thursday.

“I’m flying in an antique plane in which I never thought I’d be riding in an open airplane and it just means a lot to me,” Navy veteran Willie Taylor said.

TMJ4

Taylor was just one of the eight veterans a part of the Dream Flight, a non-profit organization that honors military veterans and seniors with a flight on a vintage plane. The eight veterans chosen today are all residents or associates of Capri Communities, which is one of the sponsors of the event.

“We thought it was a way to say thank you and express our gratitude to our resident veterans” CEO of Capri Communities, Jim Tarantino explained.

Tarantino says the event happens each year. He is happy to sponsor something so meaningful to his resident. It even brings out residents that are not veterans. Some just wanted to cheer on their neighbors.

“You can’t duplicate the smile; you can’t duplicate the energy. And to think that we’re a part of being able to give that to somebody and do that for somebody is just a tremendous feeling.”

The vets tell TMJ4 that riding in the plane is unexplainable.

TMJ4

“It was overwhelming, I mean you talk about surreal; I don’t even know the word it was too exciting,” Taylor exclaimed.

A fellow vet, William Winzentsen from Milwaukee served in the United States Marine Corps. He enjoyed the plane ride as well.

“I was kinda, a little apprehensive at first, but once I got in the plane I was feeling fine.”

Winzentsen said it was nice to be appreciated.

"It’s nice to have people around that love you and that you love, and that’s the way it should be.”

Another Dream Flight for eight more Capri Communities veterans will take off on Friday in Madison.

