Local shop supplies thousands of marigold flowers ahead of Día de los Muertos

The flower shop has built a reputation for its marigold flowers throughout the community because they authentically purchase each batch from Mexico.
Posted at 7:06 PM, Oct 31, 2022
MILWAUKEE — All over the world people celebrating Día de los Muertos, an ancient Mexican holiday that honors those who have passed away, are preparing for their festivities.

The Mexican celebration begins on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Flower shop, Unforgettable Moments, has become a staple in the community for selling Día de los Muertos decorations and marigold flowers.

The marigolds are typically used to decorate alters, or ofrendas, where many place pictures of passed loved ones.

"Our customers have started to come in because it sells out pretty fast," said Andrea Cabello, a receptionist at Unforgettable Moments.

The flower shop has built a reputation for its marigold flowers throughout the community because they authentically purchase each batch from Mexico.

"Actually, all the people who come always ask if is it the Mexican cempasúchi or is it somewhere else," said Esperanza Gonzalez.

The flower shop has purchased more than 5,000 batches of marigolds from Mexico and they say they've already sold more than half.

Customers believe their authentic marigolds hold a stronger scent which helps in attracting the dead during the festivity.

"It has a nice smell that we believe is like a calling to our people that have passed away," said Gonzalez.

Though the flower shop has only been open for three years, they have found a way through the holiday to connect with their customers one stem at a time.

"It's something you can feel in your heart like when you see someone that comes here talk to you about their loved ones and they can find something here that is really important to them."

