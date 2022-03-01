Local school districts begin rolling back mask requirements this week

ST. FRANCIS, Wisc. — This week, several school districts are turning back the dial on COVID-19-related mask requirements.

One of those districts is the St. Francis School District. During lunch hour at St. Francis High School, students enjoyed food and time with each other.

It’s quite different from some of the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week brought some more progress toward normalcy. Tuesday marked the second day of optional mask-wearing at school.

Despite having the option, many students still wear masks.

“We’re probably at about 70 percent of staff and students not wearing mask and 30 percent continue to wear masks,” said Mike Lewandowski, Principal of St. Francis High School.

Lewandowski will be among those wearing masks. He received a life-saving kidney transplant in December.

“With my situation of being immunocompromised, I continue to wear my mask so at a minimum, the students know they have an adult that continues to wear it,” he said.

The School District of South Milwaukee started optional masks Tuesday.

South Milwaukee shared this message:

We're continuing to monitor the positivity rate in each of our buildings. If that rate reaches 1.5 percent or greater, that building will move to a mask-mandated policy for two weeks. We will continue to contact those families with a student who had close contact when a student tests positive.





The School District of Cudahy starts Wednesday.

In Greenfield and Wauwatosa, school district board members voted unanimously to end the school's mask requirements. Wauwatosa's ended immediately while Greenfield's will remain in effect until Wednesday.

Milwaukee Public Schools, the state’s largest school district, said Tuesday it plans to continue its mask requirements as the city's mask advisory ends.

