Local photographer honored with a proclamation by Milwaukee mayor

MILWAUKEE — Whenever there's a big event happening in Milwaukee, you can bet you'll see Yvonne Kemp capturing the moment!

She has emerged as one of the city's most prominent photographers and she was honored with a proclamation by Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Monday.

"I, Cavalier Johnson, Mayor of the City of Milwaukee, do hereby claim Monday, August 29, 2022 to be Yvonne Kemp Day throughout the City of Milwaukee," Johnson announced.

TMJ4 Yvonne Kemp has emerged as one of the city's most prominent photographers and she was honored with a proclamation by Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Monday.

Following in the footsteps of her older brother, the late Harry Kemp, Yvonne Kemp has built an impressive resume and reputation based on her photography.

"I'm walking in my brother's big shoes and I promised him that I would carry on as long as I can," said Kemp.

She prefers being behind the scenes and directing the shots. For the past 15 years, she continued on where her big brother left off. She fulfilled several contracts with the Milwaukee Community Journal and the Milwaukee Times and became the first African-American female photographer for the Milwaukee Brewers. She was surrounded by family and friends on Monday who are proud of her many accomplishments.

"Yvonne Kemp, you are a talented and naturally gifted photojournalist who exemplifies passion, integrity, and honor for capturing the essence of Milwaukee's Black community," said Carmen Murguia from the Black Excellence Awards.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip