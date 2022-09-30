Local photographer captures special moment between teen with autism and lion at Racine Zoo

RACINE, Wis. — A local photographer captured a special moment between Racine Zoo's lion Azizi and regular visitor Bella Trevino, a 16-year-old with autism.

Sarah Greening said she has been photographing Bella and her family for the past five years.

"Over the years, Bella has become more and more comfortable at our sessions, and each time we meet for pictures, she is more patient and willing to participate," Greening tells TMJ4.

Sarah Greening Photography A local photographer captured a special moment between 16-year-old Bella Trevino and Racine Zoo's lion Azizi.

Greening says the zoo was a perfect location for Bella to feel at ease during their September photo shoot.

On their way to the lion's den, Bella's mom, Deanna Trevino, shared with Greening that Azizi greets Bella whenever she comes to the zoo. And that is exactly what the lion did. As they got to the glass, Azizi pranced over and looked into Bella's eyes.

TMJ4 As they got to the glass, Azizi pranced over to greet Bella.

"All I could do was just start shooting as fast and as many photos as possible to try to capture this beautiful moment and give it justice," Greening shared.

Greening's photos captured a touching moment of Azizi standing on her hind legs and putting her paw on the glass. Bella too placed her hand on the other side.

Sarah Greening Photography Sarah Greening's photos captured a beautiful moment of Azizi standing on her hind legs and putting her paw on the glass. Bella too placed her hand on the other side.

"You had to be there to really feel the emotional connection between them," Greening said.

Greening said the entire encounter only lasted two minutes, but their non-verbal communication spoke volumes.

"It was an amazing experience for me, and one that I will truly treasure forever," Greening said. "(Bella is) one amazing young lady, inside and out."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip