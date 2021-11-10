Local news outlet, Carvd N Stone, promotes positivity in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — She’s an independent journalist, a Milwaukee native, a UW-Milwaukee graduate, and she is also working to help others. Nyesha Stone truly has taken the unbeaten path to journalism and entrepreneurship.

Since 2017, 25-year-old Stone has run her own media company, Carvd N Stone (CNS).

"It’s just amazing. I just want to do so much more,” Stone said.

Carvd N Stone covers positive news in Milwaukee and nationally. One of its first interviews was with Positively Milwaukee's very own Carole Meekins.

“I just do this because it makes me feel good, but on top of that, this is a lot of hard work,” Stone said.

It is work she is willing to take on.

After briefly writing for other local news outlets, Stone quickly decided entrepreneurship and highlighting positivity was the way to go.

“I know everything in the world is not positive, and that’s why I’m trying to give people a breath of fresh air and we kind of need it. Especially with COVID. We are all going through things,” she said.

As she climbs, Stone is also lifting others. She has raised and given more than $15,000 in grants and scholarships to support local businesses and artists.

"What she continues to do for the community is always inspirational,” said Tyree Pope, a 2020 CNS scholarship recipient.

The money helped Pope continue with his "Fair Fight” series, a superhero comic franchise featuring Black heroes.

“I was about 15 pages from getting it done, just needed a little extra funding and (I) got it,” Pope said.

Fueled by Milwaukee’s creators and do-gooders, Stone pushes forward.

“I’m trying to bring everybody with me, because y’all all inspire me,” she said.

For more on Carvd n Stone, visit their website HERE.

