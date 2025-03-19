Local Milwaukee businesses welcome visitors for NCAA Tournament

MILWAUKEE — March Madness is brewing on a quiet wet day in Milwaukee. Local businesses are stocking up to make sure visitors don't get thirsty.

From Lipscomb University to the University of Kentucky team buses were spotted across downtown Tuesday.

TMJ4 News Lipscomb University bus spotted in Milwaukee before the NCAA Tournament.

"It's all hands on deck this weekend," said Ben Stilp, banquet manager at Mader's German Restaurant.

Steps away from Fiserv Forum, reservations are piling up at Mader's for Friday and Sunday. The restaurant will open an extra dining room to accommodate an additional 100 seats.

TMJ4 News Ben Stil is the banquet manager at Mader's German Restaurant. The business, just outside of Fiserv Forum, is opening up additional seating to meet demand for the tournament weekend.

"When we had it in 2022. It was the busiest weekend of our spring," Stilp said. "We're prepared to fill up the whole restaurant."

"An event like this people are here for fun, and they're here to celebrate, and it's such a great vibe," said Dana Johnson, general manager of Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel. "People are here to experience the city. They’re not sitting in meeting rooms all day like some midweek group might be."

TMJ4 News Dana Johnson is the general manager for Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel. Johnson says their bar will be staffed late to accommodate guests following late games.

From fans to media and teams, Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel will be among the many hotels welcoming the influx of guests and pointing out ways to explore the city.

"We do teams well. Everything from youth sports to professional teams. The Pfister, the Hilton and Saint Kate, our three Marcus hotels do that well and we're excited to host teams this year," Johnson stated.

The big dance is excitingly unpredictable.

This year Milwaukee will be featured in that national spotlight.

"It helps people understand Milwaukee is a great place to visit, and hopefully they'll come back again," Johnson said.

