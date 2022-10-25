Local marathon swimmer conquers St. Lucia Channel amid lightning storm

When we first met Melodee Liegel, she was just dipping in for the summer season. Today, she's one of only ten athletes to swim and complete the St. Lucia Channel.

"I signed up for this swim at the end of last year. It's fairly new. In 2019 it started off as one of the big swims," says marathon swimmer Liegel.

Looking to challenge herself, Liegel traded the lakes of Wisconsin for the Caribbean Sea.

"The swells were three to three and a half feet for most of the swim, which she told me in the beginning that the first three or four hours would be the hardest and I think I thought after that it would get pretty flat and it never did," says Liegel.

A veteran marathon swimmer, the 21-plus mile trek wasn't at the top of Liegel's concerns. But, mother nature did try and knock her off course, making it one of her more difficult swims.

"They started the fog horn to let me go, and at that time I was like okay I got this. It's a little bit dark still, and I started swimming. But soon after I started there was a lightning storm," says Liegel.

Forced to briefly exit the water, once the storm passed, Liegel happily abandoned the ship.

"Some people might think it's an advantage to rest, but it's not. You're thinking about the swim and then you just have to sit there," says Liegel.

However, there were some shocks that Liegel could not avoid.

"Yeah like a man o'war, there was one big one and I had a welp on my arm. There are these things called noseeums and they kinda like to sting you in the water and I could feel those too," says Melodee.

Riding the wave of determination, Melodee eventually reached land.

"The swim itself took me 13 hours and 14 minutes," says Melodee. "That was all Monday, September 26. I started at 5:30, I had to get out for the lightning, and then I landed around 8 on the beach in Martinique."

Ending the year with a huge win, during the winter, Liegel will have to settle for laps inside.

"This is kinda the reality. I'm going to be back in the pool for a few months until it gets nice again. I get about five months of outdoor swimming. For Wisconsin, I don't think it's that bad," says Liegel.

Whether it's a small pool or an ocean, Liegel never sinks, she only swims.

