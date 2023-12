Grocery prices are steep right now and they're hitting many senior citizens particularly hard.

TMJ4's Steve Chamraz introduces us to a man, Rick Lewandowski, who has worked for years to make sure no one goes without food on the table.

[Watch this story in the video at the top of this article]

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip