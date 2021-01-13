Local Kenosha bakery receives outpouring of support from Kenosha residents

KENOSHA — While many small businesses are hurting right now due to the pandemic, one local Kenosha bakery received an outpouring of support from Kenosha residents.

After Anne Benson, owner of Oliver's Bakery, said she was denied a second round of PPP loans, she posted on Facebook about the struggle small businesses are facing and their uncertain future.

“I looked at my bank account and went, ‘Oh my God’ how am I going to survive? I don’t even have enough money to pay my employees,” said Benson.

In the post Anne said she did not mention her business by name; however, the following Friday, people in the community showed up to support the business.

“It’s just a positive against all the negative we have had to deal with for me. It’s just one more thing why I love Kenosha,” said Benson.

Benson said a line was wrapped around the bakery, and every item was sold out within hours.

“I opened the doors at 5:30 a.m., and by 7:30 a.m., I was completely sold out,” said Benson.

With tears in her eyes, Anne expressed how thankful she was for the community support.

“This just showed us how much we are loved,” said Benson.

Although Anne said this is a temporary fix, she wants to remind people to continue to support small businesses and shop local.

“I don’t know what my future holds. I’m only saying I’m going to fight as hard as I can to keep those doors open,” said Benson.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip