Local January 6 anniversary events highlight election integrity

MILWAUKEE — People around Milwaukee organized events on Thursday in remembrance of the January 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

"January 6th was a disaster against everything that America is supposed to represent," said Rev. Greg Lewis, assistant pastor at St. Gabriel's Church of God in Christ.

During a press conference at Milwaukee City Hall, some community leaders said a year later, the fight to preserve fair elections is more important than ever.

"Although we have the oldest democracy in the world, it is still very fragile, and it must be protected," said Democratic State Representative Christine Sinicki.

A pastor, along with Democrats, stressed that efforts to undermine the election process continue especially in Wisconsin. They highlighted Republican-led efforts to restrict voting and break up the current bipartisan Wisconsin Election Commission.

"I have never seen this kind of attack on our democracy. It's unheard of," said Mark Thomsen, a Democrat and vice chair for the WEC.

Despite a recount in Milwaukee and Dane counties confirming election results, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos ordered an investigation into the 2020 presidential election. He hired a former state supreme court justice to lead the probe coming at a cost to taxpayers. We asked Vos' office today for a statement regarding the investigation but did not hear back.

The Associated Press reports Vos wants the investigation to wrap up at the end of the month to pass legislation before the session ends and as subpoenas are being challenged.

"Nobody challenged the rules until President Biden won the count. Since that day, there has been an attack on the agency to undermine its credibility and its ability to function," Thomsen said.

TMJ4 News reached out to Speaker Vos' office, as well as Republican Senate President Chris Kapenga, and the Republican Party of Wisconsin for a response to the January 6 anniversary and comments from Democrats. We are waiting to hear back.

