Local gymnasts stick it to cancer by raising money through 'Pink Meet'

FRANKLIN, Wis. — For gymnasts at Altius in Franklin, things are starting to get back to normal

"Unlike many kids, I like competing. So that year when COVID-19 hit and we didn't get to compete, I was bummed out," says Bella Hamilton.

This means it's time for their annual Pink Meet, which will support those diagnosed with breast cancer.

"Competing at this meet means a lot to me, because so many people have experienced or dealt with someone experiencing cancer. Knowing that I can do what I love to give back to others, really means a lot," says Bella.

With proceeds of the meet going to After Breast Cancer Diagnosis (ABCD) of Milwaukee, over 650 athletes will chalk up to compete. This includes Bella and her teammates Brielle and Anna.

"It's great to see people coming together to support this cause and raise awareness for people like my mom," says Anna Lauber, daughter of cancer survivor and local gymnast.

"My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer in December, and then she had her surgery in January right around the Pink Meet time," says Brielle Lauber, sister to Anna.

Today, their mother is still supporting their gymnastics in remission with the meet becoming an awesome reminder of how strong their family is.

With the 11th annual Pink Meet taking place this weekend, you can help these girls stick it to cancer with the price of admission or donate directly to ABCD.

