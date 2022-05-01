Local group honors 7 children killed due to child abuse and violence

MILWAUKEE — The local chapter of Guardians of The Children, a group that advocates against child abuse honored 7 victims killed due to abuse and violence as April marks Child Abuse Prevention Month.

"It's sad that over the last year and a half we have had to add 7 new children to this garden tonight and it's something that touches each and every one of us because these children did not deserve to be here," said Lenny "Steeler" Johson, a coordinator with Guardians of The Children.

Over the years they've helped many different families that all lost children, the 7 honored were of those they've worked with directly.

The group met near 8th and Concordia near their garden where trees were planted to honor the following victims killed:

Andre Smith, 12

De’Andre Allen, 5 months

Kai Ivy, 2 months

Jessie Plestter, 4

Asher Brown, 6

Jackson Sparks, 8

Oliver Hitchcock, 8

Guardians of the Children works through a court liaison to provide support for familes and children across Dodge, Jefferson, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington, and Waukesha counties dealing with the unthinkable loss.

"Without someone to be their voice, they don't have a voice, no one hears them so on the back of each one of our lettered vests it says don't let your silence drown out their cries we want the people to know that we have to be their voices."

