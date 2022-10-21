Local food truck owner back in business following horrific crash where jaws of life was used

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Five months ago, Brandon Burkette could barely stand longer than a couple of minutes without being in excruciating pain. Now, he's back in the kitchen doing what he loves most. Traveling from place to place in his food truck serving up some of his favorite foods.

"It's heartwarming to just still be here and be able to do what I do," said Burkette.

Back in May, Burkette got into a serious car accident. Emergency crews had to use the jaws of life to get him out.

"I'm still not 100%," said Burkette.

The vehicle he was driving that hauled his food truck around was totaled. Burkette spent three days in the hospital with multiple broken bones.

"I had broken my clavicle, five ribs, and my right foot," said Burkette.

The accident, which left Burkette with limited mobility for months, happened right before the summer season kicked off. It is a time when food truck owners make most of their income for the year.

"​I stayed on the couch for a good month and a half. Almost two months probably," said Burkette. "I was planning on making probably $80,000 in revenue at least and that was all gone."

But with time, support from his family, and one new truck later, he is back in business, catering to the community once again.

"I'm happy to be back and serving people and making food that I love. It's kind of like being new again. It's back to that feeling of nervousness when you first do something new even though I've done it already," said Burkette.

​Rose Gold's Bistro will be out at The Hounds and Tap Tavern serving food on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

