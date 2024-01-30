Local entrepreneurs are optimistic that medical marijuana legalization will be lucrative

MILWAUKEE — Now that Republicans have put a proposal on the table to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin, some local entrepreneurs are feeling more optimistic than ever before about new revenue streams.

The owner of Erth, a CBD dispensary in Bay View, says she has positioned her shop to be ready for THC legalization since the day the doors opened 7 years ago.

"We're very passionate about CBD," said Jennifer Kawczynski. "We're always going to maintain the CBD aspect of it. But are there a lot of benefits when it comes to the THC component? Absolutely."

She acknowledges that the current medical marijuana proposal is highly restrictive but remains optimistic that any kind of legalization could open the door to a future opportunity.

"I like to think that in first year it's gonna take off," explained Kawczynski. "And they're going to say — 'Wow this is amazing, the community wants it. Now let's broaden it up a little bit and give other entrepreneurs who are passionate about it the opportunity to kinda dive in'."

She also pointed out that in 2022 the state of Illinois made $36 million off of sales tax of cannabis products to Wisconsin residents. Wisconsin's nonpartisan legislative fiscal bureau says that eye-popping estimate could actually be higher — something Kawczynski has also considered.

"How many Wisconsin residents didn't go to Illinois? Some go to Michigan. Some don't travel at all, they're just waiting for it (to be legalized)," she says.

The proposal allows for medical marijuana to be dispensed at five state-run locations and it would only be available to severely ill people with chronic conditions. The Assembly is expected to pass the bill in February but its future in the Senate is not as clear.

For years, Marquette University Law School Polls have shown a majority of Wisconsin residents support legalization. Across the country, 38 states have legalized medical marijuana, and 24 have made recreational marijuana legal.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip