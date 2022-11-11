Dog 'intentionally' set on fire, MKE Area Domestic Animal Control Commission shares updates on her condition

MILWAUKEE — In October, a dog name Gemma was brought into the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC), an animal protection organization, with burns covering a portion of her body. Officials with MADACC believe she was intentionally set on fire.

Now, Gemma is in foster care and recovering from her injuries. However, during her time with MADACC, she won over the heart of many in our community.

When she was brought in, MADACC began sharing her story on their social media pages. They began with a video of Gemma who appeared to be full of energy and very happy.

When that video was posted, community members filled the comments with well-wishes, some even asking if they could adopt her or help pay for medical care. From there, the Gemma content continued.

MADACC began posting regular Gemma updates which shared what procedures she was having done as well as updates on her spirit. Plus, of course, adorable photos of Gemma as she recovers.

The first update was a sad one, as her condition had to worsen before it could get better. MADACC officials said she was on a number of meds and they made sure she was comfortable.

MADACC

Another update came about a week after Gemma showed up at MADACC. It said Gemma went under sedation so that her wounds could be treated. Doctor Bergeron, a veterinarian, removed damaged tissue from her wounds and sent it to a lab so they could identify any infections she has.

After the procedure, MADACC placed a fentanyl patch on Gemma so she wouldn't be in so much pain. The good news is MADACC said Gemma woke up wagging her tail.

And even better news, on Oct. 28, MADACC announced Gemma would be leaving for foster care.

Last week, MADACC shared another update saying Gemma is going fantastic. She has come out of her shell and her fur and skin are slowly growing back. Her foster owner said she is very gentle in her play and knows "be gentle," "sit," and "paw" tricks.

MADACC said she still has a long way to go, but she is with a foster mom who knows how to treat injured animals. She also has a potential adopter, who also has experience treating injured dogs.

MADACC

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip