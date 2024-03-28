Local designer sends message to teenage girls who stole $1,500 dress from shop.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — A social media post with more than 2,000 shares caught our attention after reporter Jenna Rae was tagged in a comment.

It has to do with a custom-made prom dress a Milwaukee designer, Jeanie Hughes, said someone stole from her pop-up shop. Rae met up with Hughes Thursday, who said despite the money and hours lost making the dress, she forgives the thieves.

For the last decade, Hughes has honed her craft.

"I usually just try to make what comes to me," Hughes said.

It's a passion for her that developed in the most unexpected way.

"In 2012, I had lower lumber fusion. I couldn't work anymore, but I found out I was having a granddaughter, and I decided to buy a sewing machine and make her some clothes," Hughes explained.

Her craft expanded even further from there.

"It became its own business. More people started reaching out to me, so it went from a hobby to wait I can actually live off this," Hughes said.

Now, Hughes sells her custom-made embellished dresses online, in her friend Basia's storefront in West Allis, and in pop-up shops across the area.

That's how Hughes' latest Facebook post went viral after she shared that one of her custom dresses, worth $1,500, was stolen by teenagers last Sunday. It's the same post Rae was tagged in.

Read the post below:

Jeanie Hughes

"There was a group of girls that came in together, one particular girl who tried on a dress, called me over while she was trying on her dress, and she was asking me a lot of questions, and she took the dress off, and she decided not to get it," Hughes said.

While distracted, Hughes said the girl's friends stole the dress off the rack and left.

"I was hurt because I'm like I did all this work for nothing. If she had talked to me, I would've helped her out like I helped the other ladies out there," Hughes added.

A mantra Hughes lives by, using her craft to do so.

"Everybody wants to look great on their special day, and I know not everyone can afford it. I was once that parent who couldn't afford it. I just wanted to express that I would've helped her, that's it, that's all. People have blessed me, I want to bless others," Hughes explained.

